We're proud to call the Monterey Peninsula home, and believe that each project gives us an opportunity to continue to build trust with our neighbors right here in Monterey County."MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal Paving & Excavating Uses Technology To Improve Communication With Customers

With Fast Response Times and Efficient Solutions, Communication is Key
Before Coastal Paving & Excavating starts to work on a project, we believe that communication with the client is key to a successful business relationship. Clients can always depend on updates for each project, and they can count on a transparent explanation of how our services work and what we intend to accomplish.
Communication is key, and our clients can expect clear and consistent communication throughout the entire project. Every job is completed with the highest of standards, and we treat all of our clients with the same level of respect.
Coastal Paving & Excavating has incorporated systems and processes into our methods that involve technology to improve communication with our clients. Our planning and attention to detail sets us apart from the competition, and it’s the reason we have repeat customers.
How Coastal Paving & Excavation Got Started?
Coastal Paving & Excavating Inc. was founded in 2014 by Michael Melicia in Monterey, California, and he is committed to providing the highest quality paving, sealcoating, mechanical engineering, excavation, and underground utility services in the area.
“We’re proud to call the Monterey Peninsula home, and have worked hard to establish a trustworthy reputation,” Melicia said. “We believe that each project gives us an opportunity to continue to build trust with our neighbors right here in Monterey County.”
What We Do At Coastal Paving & Excavating?
Coastal Paving & Excavating serves commercial and residential clients with the best paving and excavating services in the Monterey County area. We also serve the Cities of Monterey, Pebble Beach, Carmel, Carmel Valley, Salinas, Seaside, Marina, Prunedale, Watsonville, and Castroville.
We service commercial properties, parking lots, property managers, property owners, shopping malls, and ag/packing/cooler companies.
At Coastal Paving & Excavating, we have a “small enough to care but strong and big enough to deliver” attitude, and we’ve been named “No. 1 in response time to emergency repairs.”
Quality Service From the Top Down
Owner and founder Michael Melicia knows the ins and outs of each project at Coastal Paving & Excavating, and he ensures they are completed with the highest standards. Whether it’s a simple parking lot resurfacing, a detailed underground utility project, or anything in between, our clients can count on Melicia and his team of professionals to make sure the job is done right. His involvement is also a way of ensuring your project schedule is maintained and that the work is done the right way, every time.
How Do We Differ From Our Competitors?
It’s simple: timely, efficient, and quick response to emergency repairs. We are a trusted brand in paving and excavating, and, unlike some other pavers, we offer financing.
Our goal at Coastal Paving & Excavating Inc. is to be your trusted paving professional team that will maintain, install, and repair underground utilities, roads, driveways, and parking lots. Our clients range from commercial construction firms and local businesses to municipal agencies and homeowners.
Giving Back To The Community
At Coastal Paving & Excavating, we feel that it is a necessity to give back to the community, and we try to help whenever and wherever we can. We recently donated a paved road at no charge for a private shared road. All the mail carriers sent out a notice they would not deliver mail anymore due to the road being not driveable.
Covid has been hard on everyone, but one of the homeowners on the road suffered a loss due to Covid, and we wanted to help.
Fast Response Times, Efficient Solutions
When you contact Coastal Paving & Excavating for your paving or earth works project, whether it’s about a parking lot striping or a private drive, you can count on fast response times and efficient solutions that work for your project. We specialize in paving, excavating or underground utility projects, and we ensure the work is done properly.
Roads, sidewalks, and driveways are crucial to our country's infrastructure, and safety is our No. 1 priority on all of our projects -- big or small. We are proud of the work we do and love helping our community be able to drive, walk, run and stand on solid ground.
Coastal Paving & Excavating Inc. is where quality work and customer service meet.
If you need your parking lot paved or a sidewalk repaired, call Coastal Paving & Excavating at (831) 646-2099 today or visit our website at www.coastalpavingex.com.
