Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

March 1, 2021                                                           

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allen

Allen East Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Ashtabula County Schools Council of Governments

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Clark

Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Williamsburg Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

 

Connect

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio College Preparatory School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

STEAM Academy of Warrensville Heights

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of Glenwillow

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Delaware

Phyllis J. Polas, D.O.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Franklin

Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Truro Township

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Greene

Greene County Vocational School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey

Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Srilakshmi Pisati, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Huron

South Central Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Eastern Gateway Community College Foundation, Inc.

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Fairport Harbor Public Library

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lorain

Lorain County Agricultural Society

 FFR

12/01/2017 TO 11/30/2019

 

 

 

Lucas

Oregon City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Madison

Madison County Emergency Medical District

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Marion

River Valley Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mercer

Community Improvement Corporation of Mercer County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Burkettsville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Franklin Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio School Benefits Cooperative

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

City of Port Clinton

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Pickaway

Logan Elm Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Putnam County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Richland

North Central State College

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Ross County School Employees Insurance Consortium

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

New Riegel Local School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Seneca-East Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Alliance City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Canton Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark County Schools Council of Governments

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Bloomfield-Mespo Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Southeast Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Triway Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of Dalton

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

 
             

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

 

