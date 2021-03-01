Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Allen East Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ashtabula
Ashtabula County Schools Council of Governments
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Clark
Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Clermont
Williamsburg Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga
Connect
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio College Preparatory School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
STEAM Academy of Warrensville Heights
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Village of Glenwillow
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Delaware
Phyllis J. Polas, D.O.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Franklin
Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Truro Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Greene
Greene County Vocational School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Guernsey
Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hamilton
Srilakshmi Pisati, M.D.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Huron
South Central Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Jefferson
Eastern Gateway Community College Foundation, Inc.
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lake
Fairport Harbor Public Library
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lorain
Lorain County Agricultural Society
FFR
12/01/2017 TO 11/30/2019
Lucas
Oregon City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Madison
Madison County Emergency Medical District
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Marion
River Valley Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mercer
Community Improvement Corporation of Mercer County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Burkettsville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Franklin Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio School Benefits Cooperative
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ottawa
City of Port Clinton
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
REISSUED
Pickaway
Logan Elm Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Putnam
Putnam County Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Richland
North Central State College
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ross
Ross County School Employees Insurance Consortium
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Seneca
New Riegel Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Seneca-East Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Stark
Alliance City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Canton Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Stark County Schools Council of Governments
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Trumbull
Bloomfield-Mespo Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wayne
Southeast Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Triway Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Village of Dalton
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.