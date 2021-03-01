For Immediate Release:

March 1, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Allen East Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ashtabula Ashtabula County Schools Council of Governments IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Clark Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Clermont Williamsburg Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga Connect 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio College Preparatory School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 STEAM Academy of Warrensville Heights IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Village of Glenwillow 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Delaware Phyllis J. Polas, D.O. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Franklin Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Truro Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Greene Greene County Vocational School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Guernsey Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hamilton Srilakshmi Pisati, M.D. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Huron South Central Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Jefferson Eastern Gateway Community College Foundation, Inc. IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lake Fairport Harbor Public Library 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lorain Lorain County Agricultural Society FFR 12/01/2017 TO 11/30/2019 Lucas Oregon City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Madison Madison County Emergency Medical District 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Marion River Valley Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mercer Community Improvement Corporation of Mercer County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Burkettsville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Franklin Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio School Benefits Cooperative IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ottawa City of Port Clinton IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 REISSUED Pickaway Logan Elm Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Putnam Putnam County Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Richland North Central State College IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ross Ross County School Employees Insurance Consortium IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Seneca New Riegel Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Seneca-East Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Alliance City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Canton Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark County Schools Council of Governments IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Trumbull Bloomfield-Mespo Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wayne Southeast Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Triway Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Village of Dalton IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

