HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Feb. 27, 2021 (Special Saturday Edition)

Department of Health:

Higher Case Count Today Partially Due to Historic Cases

The DOH Disease Outbreak and Control Division (DOCD) is reporting 106 coronavirus cases today. 31 cases from Maui were not previously confirmed due to a laboratory reporting issue. These cases occurred between Nov. 29, 2020 and Feb. 18, 2021. These cases are not included in the current 7-day averages. DOCD is receiving new electronic test results from a Maui testing site, resulting in approximately 16,500 newly reported historic negative results from November to now, included in Maui and statewide testing counts. These statistics are reflected on DOCD’s COVID-19 website:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

The higher case counts on Maui also include 19 positive cases that are part of a current cluster at Maui Community Correctional Center, and a cluster at a community housing complex. Community spread is also the cause of smaller clusters related to food and drink establishments. Contact tracing, isolation and quarantine measures are being used to control these clusters. Vaccination is being offered at MCCC and in areas where outbreaks are a concern.

Maui District Health Officer Warns Higher Case Counts Could be Ahead

Dr. Lorrin Pang, the DOH Maui District Health Officer, is concerned about community spread and urges everyone to take these rising case numbers on the Valley Island very seriously.

“We really need to ramp up compliance to safety protocols or the alternative would be really high case numbers in the coming week, possibly resulting in tighter restrictions,” Pang said.

He and other public health experts are appealing to people across Hawai‘i to mask up, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently…even as restrictions in some places are being relaxed.

106 New COVID-19 Cases and Two Additional Deaths

DOH reports 106 new cases of coronavirus and two additional deaths today.

Oʻahu

1 man, 80-89 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 man, 90-99 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

This report includes cases up until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Feb. 25, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 23 21,913 Hawai‘i 3 2,240 Maui 75 2,196* Kaua‘i 0 183 Moloka‘i 0 27 Lānaʻi 0 108 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 5 836 Total Cases 106 27,503++ Deaths 2 439

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 2/27/21 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui 10, O‘ahu-18, Kauaʻi-1

*31 cases from Maui not previously confirmed – see item above

++As a result of updated information, 2 cases from O‘ahu were removed from the counts.

