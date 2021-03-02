International Bond & Share Society (IBSS) in Open Enrollment Period

International Bond & Share Society Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust Scripophily Guide

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Bond & Share Society (IBSS for short) is an worldwide not for profit association of people interested in Scripophily. The society was founded in 1978 as a non-profit organization with the aim to promote, encourage and develop all aspects of scripophily. The IBSS has members all over the world and is funded exclusively by the members. The society publishes a Scripophily magazine three times a year (for a sample issue see http://scripophily.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Scripophily-Journal-2012-08-August-2012.pdf) .

Scripophily is the study and collection of stocks and bonds. Some people refer to scripophily as a specialized field of numismatics. Scripophily is an interesting area of collecting due to both the inherent beauty of some historical documents as well as the interesting historical context of each document.

Scripophily gained recognition as a hobby around 1970. The word “scripophily” was coined by combining words from English and Greek. The word “scrip” represents an ownership right and the word “philos” means to love. Today there are thousands of collectors worldwide in search of scarce, rare, and popular stocks and bonds. Many collectors like the historical significance of certificates. Dot com companies and scandals have been particularly popular. Railroads is another area widely collected. Others prefer the beauty of older stocks and bonds that were printed in various colors with fancy artwork and ornate engraving.

A part of scripophily is the area of financial history. Over the years there have been millions of companies which needed to raise money for their business. In order to do so, the founders of these companies issued securities. Generally speaking, they either issued an equity security in the form of stock or a debt security in the form of a bond. However, there are many varieties of equity and debt instruments. Each certificate is a piece of history about a company and its business. Some companies became major successes, while others were acquired and merged with other companies. Some companies and industries were successful until they were replaced by new technologies. The color, paper, signatures, dates, stamps, cancellations, borders, pictures, vignettes, industry, stock broker, name of company, transfer agent, printer, and holder name all add to the uniqueness of the hobby.

Member Benefits include:

- Access to all of the online resources available to members only: an online forum where you can contact experts to answer questions about your old stocks and bonds and build relationships with fellow collectors, galleries of rare and beautiful scripophily pieces, and news about the society.

- Subscription to our “SCRIPOPHILY” magazine with free ads for collectors (3 issues per year). For a sample issue see http://scripophily.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Scripophily-Journal-2012-08-August-2012.pdf.

- A paper directory of Scripophily dealers and collectors.

- Online and print opportunities for publishing your favorite Scripophily subjects.

- Making connections with other people who share your interests.

- Your membership in the IBSS will greatly enhance your enjoyment of the hobby.

Our collector resources consist of lists of dealers, auction houses, national organizations and other sources such as private web pages and blogs. Collectors may also want to refer to the Publications section of the web site that contains a list of IBSS Publications, an extensive list of books for the hobby and a growing list of other published materials.

We offer a 1 year membership and a 3 year membership.

The 1 year membership costs for $35 and 3 year membership for $105.

Membership starts at the beginning of the year. Members joining in mid year will be sent a welcome package including the back issue(s) of our journal SCRIPOPHILY for the year.

