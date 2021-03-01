Procedural rule amendments take effect March 1

A. North Dakota Rules of Civil Procedure

Rule 10 - Form of Pleadings

Amended to clarify that the responsibility of adding the state to the title belongs to the first party filing a pleading after the state becomes a party in interest.

Rule 62 - Stay of Proceedings to Enforce a Judgment

Amended to increase the time of the automatic stay from 14 to 30 days and to expand the circumstances under which a stay by bond may be obtained.

The following rules were amended to delete the term “affidavit” from the rule and to replace it with “declaration.”

Rule 4 - Persons Subject to Jurisdiction; Process; Service

Rule 5 - Service and Filing of Pleadings and Other Papers

Rule 43 - Evidence

Rule 53 - Masters

Rule 55 - Default; Default Judgment

Rule 56 - Summary Judgments

Rule 59 - New Trial; Amending a Judgment

Rule 65 - Injunctions

B. North Dakota Rules of Criminal Procedure

Rule 44 - Right to and Appointment of Counsel

Amended to provide a procedure for the use of limited and joint representation for pretrial release proceedings.

The following rules were amended to delete the term “affidavit” from the rule and to replace it with “declaration.”

Rule 4.1 - Complaint, Warrant, or Summons by Telephone or Other Reliable Electronic Means

Rule 9 - Warrant or Summons upon Indictment or Information

Rule 32.2 - Pretrial Diversion

Rule 33 - New Trial

Rule 46 - Release from Custody

Rule 47 - Motions

C. North Dakota Rules of Appellate Procedure

Rule 34 - Oral Argument

Amended to clarify that, if the court grants a request for oral argument, any party submitting a timely brief will be allowed to participate in oral argument.

Rule 35 - Scope of Review

Amended to require a party seeking additional briefing or oral argument after a remand to district court to make a specific request to the court.

Rule 42 - Dismissal

Amended to require counsel for a criminal defendant to serve a request for voluntary dismissal on the defendant.

The following rules were amended to delete the term “affidavit” from the rule and to replace it with “declaration.”

Rule 5 - Post-Judgment Mediation

Rule 8 - Stay or Injunction Pending Appeal

Rule 9 - Release in Criminal Cases

Rule 21 - Writs

Rule 27 - Motions

D. North Dakota Rules of Juvenile Procedure

Rule 1 - Scope and Purpose

Amended to add N.D.C.C. ch 27-20.1 on guardianship of a child to the scope of the juvenile rules.

Rule 14 - Motions

Amended to clarify the procedure for submitting a motion and requesting oral argument and to delete the term “affidavit” from the rule and to replace it with “declaration.”

Rule 16 - Modification and Vacation of Orders

Amended to clarify that the court must grant a request for oral argument on a motion.

Rule 19 - Juvenile Records

Amended to allow the Chief Justice to authorize the release of information from juvenile records for research purposes.

The following rule was amended to delete the term “affidavit” from the rule and to replace it with “declaration.”

Rule 5 - Summons

E. North Dakota Rules of Evidence

The following rules were amended to delete the term “affidavit” from the rule and to replace it with “declaration.”

Rule 509 - Identity of Informer

Rule 606 - Juror's Competency as a Witness

F. North Dakota Rules of Court

Rule 7.1 - Judgments, Orders and Decrees

Amended to clarify that a party may file and serve a response to proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law.

Rule 8.2 - Interim Orders in Domestic Relations Cases

Amended to provide a procedure for motions for temporary modification of residential responsibility.

Rule 8.3.1 - Case Management (Determination of Parental Rights or Change of Residential Responsibility)

Amended to reference Rule 8.2(c) on motions for temporary modification of residential responsibility.

The following rules were amended to delete the term “affidavit” from the rule and to replace it with “declaration.”

Rule 3.4 - Privacy Protection for Filings Made with the Court

Rule 3.5 - Electronic Filing in the District Courts

Rule 5.2 - Extraordinary Writs

Rule 6.1 - Continuances

Rule 8.4 - Summons in Action for Divorce, Separation or to Determine Parental Rights and Responsibilities

Rule 8.5 - Domestic Relations Summary Proceeding

Rule 11.2 - Withdrawal of Attorneys

Rule 11.4 - Bonds in Non-Criminal Matters

G. North Dakota Supreme Court Administrative Rules

Rule 52 - Contemporaneous Transmission by Reliable Electronic Means

Amended to allow witness testimony by reliable electronic means in a criminal case when authorized by rule or law.

Rule 57 - Judicial Emergency

Amended to allow a court in a judicial emergency to designate an alternative method of conducting court business.

Rule 61 - Collection of Race Data

A new rule is adopted requiring the collection of race data in criminal cases.