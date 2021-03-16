Methanol Institute Welcomes Liquid Wind as Association's Newest Member
Liquid Wind's eMethanol technology promises to expand the availability of renewable methanol to meet the transport and energy needs of tomorrow.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Liquid Wind as our newest member company. Liquid Wind is a Power-to-Fuel Company committed to significantly reducing carbon emissions from shipping and transportation.
— Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute
Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company develops, finances, builds and manages facilities to produce renewable methanol. Each facility will combine captured biogenic carbon dioxide with renewable electricity in the form of hydrogen, to produce liquid, carbon neutral fuel.
Liquid Wind has a strong Consortium, including Siemens Energy, Haldor Topsoe and Carbon Clean. The close collaboration and integration of leading technology will ensure production of cost-effective renewable methanol.
Each facility will upcycle 70,000 tons of CO2 into 50,000 tons of carbon neutral eMethanol fuel per year. The first facility, FlagshipONE, will be located in Örnsköldsvik, on the north east coast of Sweden. Liquid Wind is designing its business to rapidly scale, to meet the growing demand for renewable Methanol, with plans for 500 facilities by 2050.
Liquid Wind CEO & Founder Claes Fredriksson, explained that "Liquid Wind is committed to driving growth of renewable methanol. We are pleased to join the Methanol Institute, as their strength and connections are a valuable force to commercialise this important green industry.”
MI CEO Gregory Dolan, stated "MI is excited to welcome such an innovative company to our membership ranks. Liquid Wind's eMethanol technology promises to expand the availability of renewable methanol to meet the transport and energy needs of tomorrow."
