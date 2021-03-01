Swab-its® Car Care Detailing Swabs Now Available at Walmart Stores!

Swab-its all-purpose detailing swabs are now available at most Walmart stores in the United States.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA manufacturer Super Brush LLC is proud to announce that its Swab-its® Car Care Detailing Swabs are now available at Walmart stores in the United States. Swab-its Car Care Detailing Swabs will be specially placed in the Automotive section of Walmart.

“Swab-its continues to grow its partnership with Walmart,” said Misty McGinnes, General Manager at Super Brush LLC. “After a very successful launch of Gun-tips® in the Sporting Good section, Walmart has added our brand-new Car Care Detailing Swabs to the Automotive section of their stores.”

“Our Car Care Detailing Swabs are an all-purpose foam swab that are safe for delicate jobs on cars, motorcycles, boats, RV’s, and ATV’s,” McGinnes added.

Swab-its Car Care Detailing Swabs are perfect for removing dirt, dust, and grime from a variety of areas including air vents, cup holders, knobs and buttons, seat seams, cracks, and crevices. The ultra-soft foam heads are lint-free and made with durable plastic handles and are washable and reusable with soap and water.

Swab-its Car Care Detailing Swabs are available today at most Walmart stores across the United States for $9.99, which includes 14 washable and reusable cleaning swabs. Learn more today by visiting your local Walmart or visiting www.walmart.com.

About Super Brush and Swab-its:

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From applicators to cleanroom compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.

Swab-its® is a registered trademark of Super Brush LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

