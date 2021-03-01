Bails recognized as a Top Performer for ERP Implementation Leadership in ERP Implementation 2021 Report
CANONSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bails, a trusted INFOR Alliance and Delivery Partner, was recently recognized as a Top Performer for ERP Implementation Leadership, according to the ERP Implementation 2021 Report. Bails is also a Top Performer in the KLAS Best in KLAS Report.
In this latest ERP Implementation Report, Bails received a 93.9 rating and scored an A in five out of the five experience pillars. Bails is KLAS-rated as a leader in several areas, including Executive Involvement, Strength of Partnership, Engagement Execution, Quality of Staff, Value, Tangible Outcomes, and Exceeding Expectations. Within the ERP Implementation Leadership category, 100% of respondents were highly satisfied and stated that they “would buy again” with respect to Bails’ services.
“In our inaugural year, Bails is very proud of the results obtained from KLAS’s ERP implementation leadership research. In a very challenging year for our healthcare clients, 24 healthcare professionals to date have participated in the research program, sharing their experiences with Bails,” says President Jamie Bails. “The insights provided by this broad sampling allow Bails to set goals for targeting specific areas for optimization, while sustaining our extraordinary behaviors, which consistently make clients successful in achieving their goals. Bails views KLAS data as integral in providing the best possible experience for our clients, ensuring enduring client relationships.”
The ERP space has quickly evolved, and Bails continues to grow with the changes while still maintaining a client-service focus. The recent acquisition of Bails by Nordic, a top-rated healthcare consulting firm, will allow Bails to continue to deliver transformational results to their clients across a wide range of industries and organizations.
About Bails & Associates
For 25 years, Bails & Associates has provided seasoned, certified consultants with services encompassing Human Capital & Talent Management, Financial Management, Supply Chain Management and Technical Services, including cloud provisioning, reporting, interfaces, data conversions, extensions, and workflows. Bails offers experts with a multitude of talents, abilities, and experience across diverse industries. Bails’ ERP resources are heavily experienced and are vetted, trained, and extensively supported, making them well qualified to identify client needs and exceed expectations. These attributes provide a smooth and seamless transition from existing systems, while at the same time enhancing each client’s business operations. To learn more, please visit bailsllc.com.
About KLAS Research
KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more about KLAS at klasresearch.com
