Bringing Sunshine to Young Lives Worldwide

Solar power isn’t only good for the environment. It can generate economic, social, and educational benefits and help people around the world in unexpected ways.

Hong Kong’s two power companies launched a Renewable Energy Feed-in Tariff (FiT) Scheme in 2018, promising to buy electricity generated from renewable energy systems such as solar panels on the rooftops of residential or commercial buildings.

In an inspirational move, the Li Po Chun United World College (LPCUWC) of Hong Kong is using income from solar power for scholarships that support students from underprivileged backgrounds around the world, enhancing cultural diversity on campus.

A residential college located in a suburban area in the New Territories, LPCUWC completed one of the largest solar power projects in Hong Kong’s education sector in October 2019, installing 1,168 panels on the rooftops of 10 campus buildings.

The system, with a total capacity of more than 400 kW, is expected to produce around 480,000 kWh of electricity a year, enough to cover the annual electricity consumption of 120 four-person households...

