EasTract North America Announces the Import & Sale of the Unique TowTract and CarTract Vehicle Carrier Equipment

TowTract carrying a disabled Tesla out of a 6' parking garage because a truck is to tall to get in. CarTrack carrying an all-wheel-drive vehicle without keys. Eastract North America Sales for the America's and Canada

The availability of these Machines will change the way the Automotive and Towing Industries move disabled vehicles into their facilities!

The most technologically advanced solutions for the most challenging situations!” — Philp Carroll, Eastract North America

ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasTract North America, LLC is proud to announce the import and distribution of the EasTract TowTract® and CarTract® machines into the North American Automotive and Towing Industry retail market. These machines are unique, versatile, and powerful. They handle difficult tasks with ease, like vehicles inside parking structures or disabled vehicles stuck in tight areas. These products have been in use in Europe for over 10 years by Parking Companies, Towing Companies and Government Agencies and has been identified by European Automotive makers as the future for damage-free towing. These machines will be available for sale, in the North America Automotive and Towing markets on April 5, 2021. With these machines being available to the North American Automotive, Towing and Parking Industries will be a big game changer.

There are only a few tow companies in the United State that currently operate the EasTract Machines. They are A. Superior Towing in Miami Florida and Tow Atlanta, in Atlanta, Georgia. Both companies have received international attention and awards for their use of this unique equipment. On February 22, 2021, Tow Atlanta was branded "The most technologically advanced towing company in the United States" for their use of the TowTract® machine.

TowTract® is powered by a Vanguard 35 horse-power gas-engine and operates on a caterpillar-track-system to move around. It possesses 5,000 lb. winch, so it can go into muddy areas and winch-out vehicles as well as having the ability to carry a vehicle from the side or lift a motorcycle off the ground. TowTract® is controlled by a radio-command and is halfway between the forklift and a tow truck. This French invention is highly effective for towing and vehicle handling. The concept is to move all types of vehicles, gently and without any technical constraints like keys or equipment. TowTract® can move a vehicle even if locked, damaged or burned, or anywhere (underground parking, small courtyards, fields, in the mud or on the snow, or where a truck cannot fit due its size). The TowTract® can be loaded onto a truck while it is loaded with a vehicle.

CarTract® is powered with an electric motor that moves under the vehicle and picks the vehicle up by all 4-wheels to move it around. CarTract® is a must-have tool for moving vehicles up to 2.5 tons with a 3-m forward movement over flat surfaces of parking lots and garages. It encapsulates technological innovation designed to allow for vehicle movement. Thanks to innovative technical solutions, this one-of-a-kind tool takes advantage of the vehicle chassis and adjusts to the vehicle's size, using the principle of movement through lifting. CarTract® is suitable for all-wheel-drive vehicles that are disabled or for those who would need to move a car without getting inside. Thanks to its electric motor, CarTract® will have you moving vehicles into tight spaces and facilitates operations without requiring any effort of the operator.

"The most technologically advanced solutions for the most challenging situations!” Philip Carroll

With the advancements in automotive technology and the new electric vehicles not capable of shifting into neutral, this technology has already been identified by European Automakers as the future for moving disabled vehicles. Both revolutionary products eliminate the need for special or additional equipment that may be required for the newer alloy frame vehicles which include Audi, BMW/Mini, Land-Rover, Mercedes, Porsche, Tesla, Volkswagens, and Volvo. These machines have the capability of reaching under the vehicles and get under the suspension without damage, to lift the vehicle up by the tires and move it to the desired area. These machines work great inside and outside as well as low clearance parking decks/garages or anywhere with cramped space. Making difficult tasks much easier with cutting the time and physical effort required to get vehicles out of these areas. Prior to this technology people had to endure the physical task of pushing the vehicles, risking physical injury & property damage.

The EasTract Machines that are being imported for sale are unique, versatile, and powerful. It handles difficult tasks with ease, like vehicles inside parking structures or disabled vehicles stuck in tight areas. These products have been in use in Europe for over 10 years by Parking Companies, Towing Companies and Government Agencies and will be available for sale, in North America on April 5, 2021.

EasTract North America - TowTract