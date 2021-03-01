CLE Companion Announces Plans to Include AnyLaw Case Law Research FREE with Its newly released Pro Membership
CLE Companion has partnered with AnyLaw to provide members with an integrated, easy-to-use case law research functionality from the CLE Companion platform.
CLE Companion, a fully accredited virtual continuing legal education provider, announced today a partnership with AnyLaw to provide members with an integrated, easy-to-use case law research functionality directly from the CLE Companion platform.
— Kristin Davidson, the CEO and founder of CLE Companion
CLE Companion has quickly made a name for itself by creating innovative solutions to decades long stagnation in the continuing legal education industry. In their quest to provide the optimal CLE experience to their members through high quality courses, integrated credit tracking, advanced Law Firm Administrative functions, and easy reporting; they have added yet another exciting member benefit. Beginning January 4, 2021, members all Pro Members, will have access to both Unlimited CLE courses and AnyLaw’s extensive libraries of case law research.
The Pro Membership offers a FREE 2-week trial followed by a flexible month-to-month service model, not currently available in traditional unlimited CLE packages. The membership is offered at a special introductory rate of just $29 per month.
“This is a fantastic value-add for our Pro members, who will now have the ability to pinpoint and complete CLE courses that are directly related to the case law research they are currently working on, saving both time and money.” said Kristin Davidson, the CEO and founder of CLE Companion. “The national average out of pocket cost for Case Law research is $75 per month, and CLE averages around $300 per year. We’re pulling out all the stops to offer both services together at less than a quarter of the cost.” Davidson continued, “Plus the ability to complete case law research and your CLE requirements in one represents a valuable time savings.”
“We are excited for this opportunity to be working with CLE Companion to provide another value-added service to their impressive CLE platform”, said AnyLaw CEO Steve Tover. “There is strong synergy between CLE Companion and AnyLaw, and as legal industry ecosystem expands, so do the opportunities for cooperation between our two companies.”
Among the many features associated with this new case law research tool are:
• The database includes ALL precedential case law from every state and federal court, with daily updates.
• Citations are linked to corresponding CLE courses, giving members the ability to explore relevant case law in every jurisdiction.
• Keyword search is fast, easy, and intuitive.
• All of the cases are tagged, allowing for topic and sub-topic-based search.
• Search is accelerated with responsive, live filters based on court level, state, date and more.
• Search results are citation based, with coverage across all precedential court levels.
• The tool offers drill-down navigation to the system ensuring quick access cases from either your desktop or mobile device.
About CLE Companion
CLE Companion is a nationally accredited virtual continuing legal education provider. Its mission is to utilize technologies to support the completion of CLE with unparalleled convenience and value. This led CLE Companion to create the most innovative platform in the industry; delivering valuable membership benefits for Attorneys and Paralegals across all practice areas. Among the many tools and features in its platform are an easy to navigate interface, built-in credit tracking, instant certificates of completion, weekly live stream courses, nationwide compliance, and law firm-administrator features. CLE Companion has set the bar for continuing legal education in all practice areas. Find out more at: https://clecompanion.com
About Any Law
AnyLaw provides free access to a comprehensive database of US state and federal case law, with new cases added daily. Their text and analytics search engine uses Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and NLP to provide users with fast and accurate search results for any queries. AnyLaw provides a complete experience with linked data, comprehensive research tools and filters, with the ability to save searches and download cases. Topics based landing pages, collaboration and publishing functionality are set to be released soon. Find out more at www.anylaw.com
