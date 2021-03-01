eFlyer 2 Serial #001 Assembly Underway
Fuselage assembly for Serial #001 of Bye Aerospace’s two-seat all-electric eFlyer 2 in production at Composites Universal Group (CUG)
Progress Continues on FAA Certification 717 Purchase Deposit Agreements CompletedENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assembly of the fuselage for Serial #001 of Bye Aerospace’s two-seat all-electric eFlyer 2 is now underway, Bye Aerospace announced.
George E. Bye, CEO of Bye Aerospace, said images of the fuselage assembly illustrate important eFlyer 2 program progress. “We appreciate the high-tempo level of support that Steve Ruege and his great team at CUG are giving to this project,” Bye said.
Ruege is CEO of Composites Universal Group (CUG), based in Warren, Ore. Bye Aerospace contracted with CUG to begin assembly of the production eFlyer 2 fuselage, the first major component being assembled. CUG will also assemble the Toray carbon composite wings for the production eFlyer 2 aircraft.
In addition, Bye reported that most System Specific Certification Plans (SSCPs) are nearing completion and in final approval coordination with the FAA. “Even with the challenges presented to us by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, our team remains laser focused on collaboration efforts with the FAA on the eFlyer 2’s certification program,” he said.
Bye said he was also pleased to announce the company’s latest market update. “Bye Aerospace now has a backlog of 717 purchase deposit agreements for eFlyer 2, four-seat eFlyer 4 and other Bye Aerospace all-electric aircraft,” he said. “We are closing several new agreements and expect to make additional market announcements very soon.”
Bye Aerospace’s current and future families of aircraft feature engineering, research and electric aircraft solutions designed to specifically address compelling market needs. Benefits include five-fold lower operating costs, no CO2 emissions, and decreased noise. Bye Aerospace estimates the eFlyer will eventually eliminate the release of millions of metric tons of CO2 each year as its deliveries begin and the general aviation fleet is replaced.
About Bye Aerospace, Inc.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Bye Aerospace specializes in the design and manufacture of electric aircraft, including the eFlyer family of aircraft. Bye Aerospace, named “2020 Small Business of the Year” by the Aurora, Colo. Chamber of Commerce and recognized as “Most Innovative” in the 2020 Made in Colorado awards sponsored by ColoradoBiz magazine, was founded by George E. Bye, who is also Chairman and CEO.
About CUG
CUG was founded in 1994 by Charles Harrison and Steve Ruege to provide affordable, high-quality composite tools, components and assemblies to the experimental aircraft industry. Industry customers include aerospace, transportation, wind energy, industrial, marine, space, UAV, automotive and large-scale custom tooling and prototyping. CUG received AS9100 certification in 2010. For more information: http://www.compositesuniversal.com/index.html
