Governor Honors Former House Speaker Mike Bradner

February 27, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are asking Alaskans to join them in mourning the passing of former Alaska State Representative and Speaker of the House Mike Bradner. Mr. Bradner represented the Fairbanks area for five consecutive terms from 1967 to 1976, serving as Speaker of the House during the 9th Session of the Alaska Legislature from 1975 through 1976.

“Mike served Alaska with wisdom and compassion during one of the most transformative periods in state history,” said Governor Dunleavy. “He came into office shortly before the discovery of the Prudhoe Bay oil field and was instrumental in the creation and development of the state’s regulatory framework for the oil and gas industry and the Alaska Permanent Fund. Mike was also widely respected for his commitment to Alaska’s public education system and the concerns and needs of rural Alaska. His legacy of public service is permanently etched in Alaska’s history.”

Governor Dunleavy ordered U.S. flags and Alaska state flags fly at half-staff on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in honor of Representative Mike Bradner.

