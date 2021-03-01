Diversity in Leadership - Balance Means Business Webinar Series Launches March 8, 2021
OCNI's new series will celebrate leaders who are committed to building diverse teams and innovative ideas.PICKERING, ONTARIO, CANADA , March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries’ (OCNI) Balance Means Business award was created in 2019 to recognize a Canadian nuclear sector employee, department or company that was recognizing and elevating diversity in the Canadian nuclear supply chain. OCNI is set to expand the Balance Means Business program to include a webinar series to highlight the benefits of diversity from the C-Suite to the ‘ground floor’. Launching March 8, 2021, this new series will celebrate leaders who are committed to building diverse teams and to bringing innovative ideas to every aspect of the pan-Canadian nuclear supply chain.
WHAT: A one-hour interview about how X-energy Canada, a leading Generation IV small modular reactor subsidiary, plans to help Canada meet our climate change goals and future energy needs while leading a diverse team of local talent.
WHEN: The inaugural event will be held on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET.
WHO: Tanya Bodiroga, VP Marketing and Business Development, AMAG Inc and OCNI Board Member sits down with Katherine Moshonas Cole, President, X-Energy Canada Inc.
WHERE: Virtual - registration required - http://bit.ly/BMBMarch8
Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) is an association of more than 200 leading suppliers of the nuclear industry in Canada and the international marketplace. OCNI member companies employ more than 15,000 highly skilled and specialized people in Canada, who manufacture major equipment, medical and safe applications of nuclear technology, and provide engineering support services with CANDU and SMR technology for nuclear power plants domestically and internationally. OCNI is the leading voice of the Canadian nuclear supply chain and actively promotes the production of safe, clean, and reliable nuclear base load electricity as a central part of Canada’s balanced electricity generation portfolio.
X-energy Canada, Inc. is a subsidiary of X-energy, based in Ontario, Canada. The company supports the development and deployment of our Generation IV advanced small modular reactor designs and technology across the country through partnerships with Canadian communities, including industry, academia, and society. Learn more at x-energy.com/canada.
