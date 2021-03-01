Brain Injury Awareness Month: 21,000 Americans Now Carry a Brain Injury Identification Card
Carrying a brain injury ID card allows a brain injury survivor to explain their circumstances and symptoms.”PLEASANTVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 21,000 brain injury survivors throughout America now carry a personalized brain injury identification card, courtesy of the Brain Injury Law Firm®.
— Shana De Caro
But the New York law firm behind the complimentary card aims to more than double this figure within the next two years.
First introduced in 2017, the Brain Injury Identification card includes the individual's name, a designated emergency contact, and common symptoms of a brain injury, and is provided free by New York brain injury lawyers De Caro & Kaplen, LLP.
According to De Caro & Kaplen, the card is now carried by over 21,000 Americans, spanning all 50 states.
Partner Michael V. Kaplen, a three-term president of the Brain Injury Association of New York State, says the firm’s target is for 53,000 brain injury survivors to carry the card by 2023, “There are 5.3 million Americans currently living with a disability resulting from a brain injury. While we believe a large percentage, perhaps the majority, would benefit from carrying the card, we have set a target to provide 53,000 cards by 2023. Reaching this figure would mean that 1 in every 100 Americans suffering from the long term effects of traumatic brain injury would carry a card explaining their condition and symptoms.”
Brain injury symptoms can be difficult for an observer to recognize. And according to Shana De Caro, a senior partner in the firm, and Chairwoman of the Brain Injury Association of America, this can lead to problems with law enforcement and first responders, “Traumatic brain injury is often called ‘the invisible injury’ as there may be no outward physical signs of disability. Symptoms such as the inability to follow commands, slurred speech, and irritability can be incorrectly interpreted by law enforcement as an individual being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or even having criminal intent.”
De Caro continues, “Many individuals have difficulty explaining their condition, leading to inappropriate encounters. Carrying a brain injury ID card allows a brain injury survivor to explain their circumstances and symptoms.”
The firm’s announcement coincides with the first day of Brain Injury Awareness Month, an annual campaign. The Brain Injury Association of America designates this month as “a time to acknowledge and support the millions of Americans impacted by brain injury”. This year’s survivor-focused campaign “More Than My Brain Injury", aims to destigmatize the injury, highlighting the diversity of the population and empowering survivors.
The Brain Injury Identification Card is provided free of charge by De Caro & Kaplen, LLP to any individual who has experienced a brain injury in the USA, and is available to order on the firm’s website at https://brainlaw.com/card/.
