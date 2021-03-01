Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Spotlight on African Superstar and Entertainer, Thamarvel

Thamarvel

Thamarvel - Via Afrokonnect

Meet the Nigerian Born Afro-pop Singer, Songwriter and Record producer “Thamarvel”.

LAGOS, VICTORIA ISLAND, NIGERIA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rotimi Tosin Iyanuoluwa popularly known as Thamarvel is a professional entertainer and a performing act.

Thamarvel was born and brought up in Nigeria, he drives his root and origin from Ondo State where He also started his education at Brighter school in Ikare, He continued his high school at Greater Tomorrow College and completed his first degree at the age of 21 from Ondo state University.

The raving talented singer is a clear expression of the new generation alternative style, socially influential trend-setting urbanized Sound, He is a fusion of Afro-beat and Afro-pop culture with a heavy presence on digital platforms, radio and Television.

Popularly known for his distinct style, humble attitude, passionate creativity, commitment to his music as well as maintaining an eclectic energy, Thamarvel is bridging the gap between the average listener and his conventional audience.

Since Music is an art, originality is an important factor and of great value to him, His hard work is evident as he has been featured on several songs over the years with couple of projects to his credit, His body of works captures a unique, urban-afro vibe sound and represents the new era.

In early 2020 Thamarvel put out his Debut Album, an epic body of work titled THE UNTOLD with 15 Solid Tracks, The project featured one of Nigeria’s Finest Rapper “ClassiQ” On a song they called “Simple Life”,

In late 2020 Thamarvel also released an Extended play (EP) he titled BALL which stands for “Better at Love Letters”, The 6 track E.p is an expression of Love and Companion which houses his viral songs like Postal man, Jamaican Girl and Sorry.

2021 started on a bright note for Thamarvel after he premiered his first official single of the year titled 'Melodies In My Head', a song that has been doing pretty well on the Charts and radios across Nigeria and beyond, 2021 is certainly going to be a positive year as we anticipate more of Thamarvel upcoming releases.

If you’ll like to listen to Melodies in my Head by Thamarvel and his other amazing songs then check him out via his Digital links Below;

Listen to Thamarvel on Spotify

Listen to Thamarvel on Apple Music

Youtube Chanel - @Thamarvel

Watch the official visuals for Thamarvel - Simple Life featuring ClassiQ

