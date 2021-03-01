The individuals who shared particulars of the Covid-19 pandemic that Beijing ignored

Chen Mei was perhaps an unlikely hero of the coronavirus pandemic.

A shy but passionate zoology graduate, he worked for a non-profit that helps people with hearing loss, according to his brother Chen Kun. He loved cats and kept a low profile online, said a friend who asked not to be named out of fear of punishment from the authorities.

“He was never the initiator of projects — he always played the supporting role,” said Chen Kun.

But with Terminus 2049 he made an exception.