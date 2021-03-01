Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Aung San Suu Kyi hit with one other cost as defiant protesters return to Myanmar streets following lethal crackdown

Suu Kyi appeared in a court hearing via video conference where she was charged under Myanmar’s colonial-era penal code prohibiting publishing information that may “cause fear or alarm,” her lawyer said according to Reuters.

Suu Kyi, who has not been seen by the public or her lawyers since she was detained, appeared to be in good health, lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters. He added that she had requested to see her legal team during the hearing.

This marks the third charge against Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy Party (NLD) won a landslide in November 2020 elections, which the military used as a pretext for seizing power. She has also been charged in relation to a national disaster law and an earlier count under the country’s import and export act.

Min Min Soe told Reuters that Suu Kyi’s next hearing would be March 15.

The reappearance of Suu Kyi came as protesters rebuilt barricades and stared down security forces in the wake of Sunday’s violence. Video showed many

