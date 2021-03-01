Apple had a blowout quarter in China. However can its success there proceed?
Sales in the greater China region grew a whopping 57% from the same period in the previous year, topping more than $21 billion, thanks to strong demand for the iPhone 12. The results marked a big win in a key market for Apple (AAPL) — China sales made up nearly 20% of the company’s total revenue in the quarter.
But the iPhone maker hasn’t always been able to count on such a strong performance in the market.
Yet analysts are optimistic that Apple’s success in China in the most recent quarter was not an anomaly.
“China was kind of like a thorn in Apple’s side,” said Dan Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Company. “Now, the pendulum has completely swung to the other side.”
A key market
Though sales in China haven’t always been steady in recent years, the market remains a crucial one for Apple.
The country’s large middle class has big spending power. Mobile applications for services such as shopping and banking are especially popular with Chinese consumers, creating the…