Apple had a blowout quarter in China. However can its success there proceed?

Sales in the greater China region grew a whopping 57% from the same period in the previous year, topping more than $21 billion, thanks to strong demand for the iPhone 12. The results marked a big win in a key market for Apple (AAPL) — China sales made up nearly 20% of the company’s total revenue in the quarter.

But the iPhone maker hasn’t always been able to count on such a strong performance in the market.

Yet analysts are optimistic that Apple’s success in China in the most recent quarter was not an anomaly.