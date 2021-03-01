Esteemed Author Awes Readers Once Again with Tales of Enduring Love
Author captures love in its most formidableCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I'll Remember April penned by the 76-year-old widow, Jean Murray Munden, is a gripping tale of love that spans seventy years and three generations of a family. The story starts when Lulu comes to her grandmother Louise to talk about matters of the heart. Lulu is torn between two men, her betrothed, Bruce, and a handsome photographer she met on a birdwatching trip. Although she thought she loved Bruce, Lulu was instantly drawn to the warm and friendly Denby Chalmers. As Lulu pours her heart out, Louise's wistful heart resurfaces, and she reflects back on her decisions which lead her to be where she is and who she is now. The story then rewinds the story of Louise with World War I and its aftermath as its setting. The turbulent historical backdrop mirrors the dramatic changes that were about to occur in Louise’s romantic life and career.
Jason Lulos of the Hollywood Book Reviews says that I'll Remember April reminded him of the Bildungsroman era characteristic of the work of Jane Austen and others. The combined internal monologues of the main character and the persistent element of "the road not taken" will hook the readers. Jason adds, "One of the great strengths of the novel: the author shifts narration and time periods beautifully, somehow subtle yet also clear."
Learn more about the book and its author by visiting www.ljkpressandmedia.com.
I'll Remember April will be a great company regardless of the season, so grab your copy now!
