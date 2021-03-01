An Inner Battle
The dilemma of choosing between two kinds of loveCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whenever we doubt ourselves in coming up with important life decisions, we turn to the people who might have been through the same experiences. This is what Lulu Ferris did when she was having love problems. Lulu went to her grandmother, Louise Ferris, to ask for help and guidance. Little did she know that Louise has been through a lot herself, even going as far as making a decision between keeping a committed relationship or connecting with a newly-found emotional attachment.
I’ll Remember April is a story of love, endurance, and sacrifice. The story centers its narrative on Louise’s experience beginning from the First World War until 1985. In the book, Louise recounts her experience having first found love in her husband, Jeremy, back when they were still young. She then goes on to tell her story about serving Canada as a nurse, where she found Johnny, Jeremy’s cousin. What she didn’t expect was that she’d find in Johnny a longing for a new kind of love. Faced with this dilemma, Louise told the story and talked about what she thought they could have been. This is a story we may find common, but never really know the solution to.
The author, Jean Murray Munden, has a knack for storytelling which she started cultivating ever since she was still a kid. This is why Munden’s writing is designed to put the readers in the atmosphere of where the characters of the book are.
If you are looking for a meticulously crafted story placed in different settings, you may find this book fitting. What it features is a story of love and a person’s inner struggle in choosing which love to nurture and which one to let go of. Definitely, the characters in the book I’ll Remember April have a story to tell. And if you want to hear more about their experiences and learn from them, this book is for you.
