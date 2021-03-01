There Are Unseen Struggles Too
A story of how love can be as complicated as can beCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While we know that love isn’t always rainbows and butterflies, we are never truly able to comprehend this reality. Perhaps not until we, ourselves, experience the difficult parts of love first-hand. Lulu Ferris was going through the same thing. She was having problems and she did what every single one of us would have done in such a situation: consult someone with greater wisdom than us. This is the anchor of the book I’ll Remember April.
Lulu ran to her grandmother, Louise Ferris, for her love problems. What she did not know, however, was that her grandmother’s wisdom was a culmination of the experiences she had while she was still young. Louise goes on to her granddaughter narrating her fair share of love problems back in her day. In I’ll Remember April, Louise rekindles her past with the memories of her husband, Jeremy, and a life-changing encounter with her husband’s cousin, Johnny. As she goes through the details of her story, Louise then talks about the decisions she made and what it meant for her to choose between two different kinds of love.
Jean Murray Munden is a known author for her style in storytelling. Munden’s style is to put its readers on the front-seat of the story, going through each of her book’s pages as if they were seeing the characters first-hand. If you are fascinated by stories set against the backdrop of the events that happened during the first World War and beyond, this book showcases it all.
If you are looking for a book that will give you a glimpse of the past, this book is for you. It does not only feature a story of romance and internal struggle, it also features an interesting narrative that we could all take-away from.
