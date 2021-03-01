Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 170 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,084 in the last 365 days.

An Everlasting Love

I'll Remember April

Jean Murray Munden

A story narrating how love lives on despite all the despites

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jean Murray Munden spins a tale of love that spans seventy years and three generations of a family. I'll Remember April is a fascinating story set in eastern Canada and covering the start of World War I and heading well into the 1980s. The novel's historical context combined with the author's reflective writing style stirs the emotion and leaves the readers in a trance with the eighty-eight-year-old protagonist, Louise. Louise's musing started when her granddaughter, Lulu, visits her and asks for love advice.

According to the Hollywood Book Reviews, I'll Remember April is a beautifully written, nostalgic story of a woman reflecting upon her life and wondering about the road not taken. Eighty-eight-year-old Louise, grateful but wistful, falls into a trance when recalling the ordinary and extraordinary events of her life, which span most of the 20th century. It is a sweeping, romantic tale chronicling four generations but centers on Louise and her two sisters. The majority of the story takes place during World War I and its aftermath, giving a turbulent historical backdrop mirroring the dramatic changes that are about to occur in Louise’s romantic life and career.

The book and its elements—immersive writing style, historical backdrop, relatable characters, and reflective monologues—draw the readers quickly into the story, leaving them hooked and intrigued for more. Munden's talent in storytelling she has honed since she was a child shined brightly in her novel, I'll Remember April. Visit her website, www.ljkpressandmedia.com to know more.

I'll Remember April received a Starred review from the Pacific Book Reviews and the Recommended Seal from The US Review of Books. Grab your copy now of this professionally-reviewed novel.


About Writers’ Branding

Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.


Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

An Everlasting Love

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.