An Everlasting Love
A story narrating how love lives on despite all the despitesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jean Murray Munden spins a tale of love that spans seventy years and three generations of a family. I'll Remember April is a fascinating story set in eastern Canada and covering the start of World War I and heading well into the 1980s. The novel's historical context combined with the author's reflective writing style stirs the emotion and leaves the readers in a trance with the eighty-eight-year-old protagonist, Louise. Louise's musing started when her granddaughter, Lulu, visits her and asks for love advice.
According to the Hollywood Book Reviews, I'll Remember April is a beautifully written, nostalgic story of a woman reflecting upon her life and wondering about the road not taken. Eighty-eight-year-old Louise, grateful but wistful, falls into a trance when recalling the ordinary and extraordinary events of her life, which span most of the 20th century. It is a sweeping, romantic tale chronicling four generations but centers on Louise and her two sisters. The majority of the story takes place during World War I and its aftermath, giving a turbulent historical backdrop mirroring the dramatic changes that are about to occur in Louise’s romantic life and career.
The book and its elements—immersive writing style, historical backdrop, relatable characters, and reflective monologues—draw the readers quickly into the story, leaving them hooked and intrigued for more. Munden's talent in storytelling she has honed since she was a child shined brightly in her novel, I'll Remember April. Visit her website, www.ljkpressandmedia.com to know more.
I'll Remember April received a Starred review from the Pacific Book Reviews and the Recommended Seal from The US Review of Books. Grab your copy now of this professionally-reviewed novel.
