Anna Khachatrian of CodeRiders On How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodeRiders' Business Development Executive, Anna Khachatrian was interviewed by Jason Hartman, an author on Authority Magazine.

The main challenge of digital transformation comes when some companies are not familiar with tech innovations and the digitization process. They usually do not have IT departments or appropriate in-house professionals who can deal with IT stuff. The lack of technical persons in a company makes the communication process of the digital provider and the client a little bit difficult. Of course, this does not relate to each and every organization. But usually non-technical people need more time to get used to digitization, to learn more about its details, analyze whether that is something vital for their company or not. It’s faster and easier with technical people as being in the hub of the tech environment they always notice how the lack of digital solutions can impact the business in this or that way.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Anna Khachatrian.Anna Khachatrian is Business Development Executive at CodeRiders software development company. She is a digital marketing expert with 5+ years’ experience in business development, partnerships, client communications, and lead generation. Anna took part in several events as a speaker — both local and international, and one of her recent speeches was about professional women in a digitized economy during a conference by Women Impact Network (WIN). She also gave interviews to several media and event organizers, as well as writes articles for international media (like Clutch, The Entrepreneur), CodeRiders blog and her own blog on Medium.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My educational background is different from what I do right now. I started it all with linguistics and journalism classes and ended up in IT sphere. I have been working since my university years as a journalist, English tutor, translator, PR specialist, but now I can confirm I shaped my career path when I entered the Information Technologies industry 5 years ago. Working on tech innovations in the IT sphere is what makes me feel comfortable. I started exploring the world of digital, and this is when I understood what my career destination is going to look like. Since then I have been studying and learning new things in this industry every other day. Each day brings new skills and new opportunities for me because the base of my job is digital and we encounter constant innovations in the virtual world. I find this very exciting and motivating to move forward.

Today my work at CodeRiders is mostly about digital and digitalization. My work sphere is digital marketing in tech and innovation. I am the main communicator between CodeRiders and its clients who want to digitize their businesses. I am leading the company’s campaigns implementing both Inbound and Outbound marketing methodologies. Helping businesses to meet their desired digital solutions is what makes me happy. I plan long-term and short-term strategies for business growth, present CodeRiders and its services during business meetings and events. Besides these, my everyday work includes conducting SEO and SMM campaigns and branding the company in the market. Today the way I showcase my skills in the digital world makes both me and our clients satisfied.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

I receive this question a lot, and every time I look back to find an example. Surely there will be examples of failure but the human brain is constructed in a way that you always remember the good things and success stories you have rather than the failures. In my case, the thing that I am looking for an answer to this question for too long is also because I have shaped my mindset in a way that even if I make mistakes I always try to find the good thing in it and the lesson I’ve learned. That’s why I am keen on remembering the positive sides than the failures.

However, after recalling the past experiences of mine, I think I have one story to share with you. A few years ago I was offered to join a technical team as a project manager and to conduct the whole development process. I had no previous experience in project management, but because I was successfully conducting communication with our clients and I have been in the IT industry for a few years, I felt quite confident I will be able to conduct the team of developers as well. As you can guess, the project was not one of the smooth and easy ones. I ended up with a lot of stressful days, tough times, and a bunch of lessons I have learned from this story. To make a long story short, after all the client ended up with so much satisfaction that they still keep in touch with us and are going to set up another development project with us in the near future. My mistake was to take up something I wasn’t fully aware of and to struggle to end it up successfully while I was learning in between. If I were given that offer now, I would, first of all, get some basic (if not in-depth) knowledge and the most important tips about project management before diving into the project. This is an ideal solution to provide a quality service without additional stress and energy loss, and this relates to anything.

To read the full article visit CodeRiders' blog.