Derby Barracks/ DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21a500661
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 02/28/2021 @ 1413
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chapdelanie Rd, Brownington
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Boyd Wehrebein
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was
notified of a vehicle off the road on Chapdelaine Rd in the Town of Brownington.
Upon Troopers arrival, investigation revealed the operator to be Boyd Wehrebein.
Wehrebein displayed signs of impairment and was screened roadside. Wehrebein was
taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State
Police Barracks in Derby for processing. Wehrebein was later released on a
citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/30/2021 @ 10AM
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881