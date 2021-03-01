Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21a500661

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 02/28/2021 @ 1413

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chapdelanie Rd, Brownington

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Boyd Wehrebein                                                

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was

notified of a vehicle off the road on Chapdelaine Rd in the Town of Brownington.

Upon Troopers arrival, investigation revealed the operator to be Boyd Wehrebein.

Wehrebein displayed signs of impairment and was screened roadside. Wehrebein was

taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State

Police Barracks in Derby for processing. Wehrebein was later released on a

citation to appear in court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/30/2021 @ 10AM          

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

