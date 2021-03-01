Mrs. Kasha Davis of RuPaul's Drag Race On The Importance of Forgiveness and Loving Your Unique Self
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the current episode of the podcast show Out of the Box with Christine, Drag Queen Extraordinaire Mrs. Kasha Davis of Rupaul's Drag Race (Season 7) Speaks On The Importance of Forgiveness and Loving Your Unique Self.
Since competing in RuPaul's Drag Race, so much has happened for Mrs. Kasha Davis (aka Ed Popil), who has been busy sharing her love for humanity while becoming the fabulous "Workhorse Queen" that she is.
In an inspiring and often moving conversation with Out of the Box host Christine Blosdale, MKD shares her story of coming out to her family and how she came to value the importance of perseverance, forgiveness and loving herself – unconditionally. And now she wants to inspire others to do the same.
Simply put, MKD's story will change you. In so many yummy ways.
To watch the full interview with Mrs. Kasha Davis visit https://youtu.be/og8ouO1sy44
- For more info on MKD visit http://www.mrskashadavis.com
- For more info on the Podcast visit http://www.OutofTheBoxWithChristine.com
Out of the Box With Christine: The Podcast for Conscious Entrepreneurs is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Podcasts, Pandora, iHeartRadio and YouTube.
For more information contact Christine at OutOfTheBoxWithChristine@gmail.com
Christine Blosdale
