Jiangsu FC: Inter Milan house owners shut Chinese language Tremendous League champions

Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu FC – who have the same owners as Inter Milan – have “ceased operations”, the club said on Sunday.

Owners Suning said they were closing down the club to focus on their core retail business in the country.

Jiangsu won their first league title in November 2020.

Former England boss Fabio Capello was their manager between 2017 and 2018 and Gareth Bale was close to signing for them from Real Madrid in 2019.

BBC Sport has been told by a Suning source there will be no impact on Inter, who are top of Serie A, but it is understood the club has been looking for external investment for a number of months.

“Even though we are reluctant to part with the players who have won us the highest honours, and fans who have shared solidarity with the club, we have to regretfully make an announcement,” Jiangsu FC said in a statement.

“From today, Jiangsu Football Club ceases the operation of its teams.

