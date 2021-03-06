Scott Cooper Florida Scholarship Applications Due By March 15, 2021
Kate Reynolds of Yale University Wins Scott Cooper Florida Scholarship
The Scott Cooper Florida Scholarship recently awarded grants to Penn State and Yale University Students
Wealth is not to feed our egos, but to feed the hungry and to help people help themselves.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scott Cooper Florida Scholarship just announced its newest opportunity. Students are required to submit an essay on one of three topics by March 15, 2021, and the winner will be announced on March 25, 2021.
— Andrew Carnegie, Carnegie Medal
(1) If you could add an amendment to the Constitution, what would you add?
(2) If you were to give a very important speech or a TED talk, what would it be about?
(3) Pick a quote that describes a lot about you, and explain why you connect with it.
Recent winners include Kate Reynolds who will be attending Yale University and Angelina Gonzalez who will be attending Texas A&M University. Both will be starting university in the upcoming Fall Semester.
What did Scott Cooper Florida Scholarship Winners have to say?
"I am so grateful to have received this scholarship from The Scott Cooper Miami Project. Paying for college should never be a barrier to anyone's education, and I appreciate The Scott Cooper Miami Project for giving kids a chance to achieve great things, regardless of economic circumstances," said Kate Reynolds, "I am so excited to pursue my dreams and ambitions at college this fall, with the help of this scholarship. My passion for journalism and politics has transformed how I see the world, and I'm eager to pursue these passions in the future. Thank you once again to the Scott Cooper Miami Project for giving me this opportunity and helping me fund my education."
"I am honored to be a recipient of the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship Award, said Angelina Gonzalez. "This award will not only help me further my education at Texas A&M University, but it has also changed my perspective on how I can make an impact in the world with my voice. Getting this scholarship has made me excited for this fall semester by not having to worry as much about how I am going to afford my dream university. This award taught me that your voice matters and to not give up on your dreams. Thank you again to the Scott Cooper Miami Project for this amazing opportunity."
ABOUT THE SCOTT COOPER FLORIDA SCHOLARSHIP
The Scott Cooper Florida Scholarship works alongside the Scott Cooper Florida Project. It is a private research organization that provides an investigative reporting platform. It proposes solutions to public policy challenges and focuses on “forgotten communities” throughout the world with the goal of making them safer and more secure, healthier, and more prosperous. By creating awareness through various digital marketing platforms, Scott Cooper Florida partners with small organizations, to give them a voice and fight for those that have been unable to deliver their message.
Scott Cooper Florida
Scott Cooper Florida
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Scott Cooper Florida Scholarship - Miami, Florida