Scott Cooper Miami Project Awards Scholarship to Penn State Student
We also want to thank everyone that took the time to write an essay and submit their application. It was a difficult choice but there can only be one winner”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scott Cooper Miami Project is pleased to announce that Annalese Herriman of Mount Vernon, NY is the latest winner of the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship. Annalese will be attending Penn State for the upcoming Fall semester.
The scholarship application required each student to submit an essay on one of three topics:
1) How has the coronavirus changed you?
2) What is your reaction to the days of protest and violence that have followed the death of George Floyd?
3) Who is your favorite musical artist and why?
“We continue to be amazed by the number of applications we are receiving," said Scott Cooper, "We also want to thank everyone that took the time to write an essay and submit their application. It was a difficult choice but there can only be one winner.”
"I am honored to be chosen as the winner for the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship Award," said Annalese Herriman. "I am the first child in my family to go to an American college, therefore having the help of this scholarship means a lot to me. This scholarship will help with furthering my education and achieving my dreams. I am very excited to go to school in the fall, and this scholarship makes it much easier. What I have learned from applying to this scholarship is that if you put your mind to something, you can achieve it. Thank you again to the Scott Cooper Miami Organization."
Annalese will be majoring in Communications film-video and she will be attending Penn State in the fall. She chose to answer the following question, "What is your reaction to the days of protest and violence that have followed the death of George Floyd?" The winning essay title is "This Generation Will Make A Change" and according to Scott J Cooper, can be read on the Essay Section of the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship website.
The Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship is unique in the sense that it requires students to write essays that are thought-provoking and controversial. The scholarship committee is looking to award creative thinkers. It does not base its awards on GPA or the student’s prior academic achievements.
Applicants to the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship are required to be entering or enrolled in a post-secondary program including Business, Business Management, Marketing, Communications, Journalism, Healthcare, Education, or Fitness.
LATEST SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY
The Scott Cooper Florida based Miami Scholarship just concluded its newest scholarship opportunity. Students are required to submit an essay on one of three topics.
(1) Do you support the Black Lives Matter movement and why?
(2) Do you agree with the NBA’s decision to restart the basketball season on July 30th?
(3) How did Fortnite gain 350 million users in such a short period of time?
Applications are due by August 31st, 2020 and the winner will be announced on September 15th, 2020.
ABOUT THE SCOTT COOPER MIAMI SCHOLARSHIP
The Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship is an arm of the Scott Cooper Miami Project. It is a private research organization that provides an investigative reporting platform. It proposes solutions to public policy challenges and focuses on “forgotten communities” throughout the world with the goal of making them safer and more secure, healthier, and more prosperous. By creating awareness through various digital marketing platforms, Scott Cooper Miami partners with small organizations, to give them a voice and fight for those that have been unable to deliver their message
The Scott Cooper Miami Project is nonprofit and nonpartisan and committed to the public interest. The organization was originally based in Miami, Florida but has since relocated to Istanbul, Turkey.
