Debut Native American Author, Terri Kozlowski, releases Raven Transcending Fear on Amazon
Everyone is born fearless. We can return to that state through this transformational journey to overcome fear and limiting beliefs.
Yes, I was abused. But the choices I had made since the abuse were my responsibility, no one else’s. Take a journey with me as I overcome my fears and limiting beliefs and become my authentic self.”WOODSTOCK, GA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— TERRI KOZLOWSKI
February 27, 2021, Woodstock, GA, USA
Book Title: Raven Transcending Fear: A memoir about overcoming sexual abuse, abandonment, and discover your authentic self.
Debut Author: Terri Kozlowski
Publisher: Higher Ground Books & Media
ISBN-10: 1949798801
ISBN-13: 978-1949798807
Book Summary: Raven Transcending Fear [143 pp., 02/2021, $9.99] is a unique guide to self-empowerment. This book is a transformational memoir. The author shares a raw and personal account of surviving and thriving after being abandoned on the streets of Albuquerque with her sister and suffering childhood sexual abuse. Terri’s childhood left her filled with fear until she embarked on a spiritual journey and learned the skills of empowerment, which have allowed her to transcend the fear and regain a connection with the Divine.
Everyone is born fearless, knowing who they are and what their purpose is. However, life experience or abuse may instill fear and break the connection with our authentic selves. In this book, Terri shares her story and the lessons she has learned from her spiritual journey. She wants to inspire and support others who struggle with fear and empower themselves to transcend it.
Editorial Review: “What a beautifully written book. The author, Terri Kozlowski's spiritual journey, is transformational. I so enjoyed each page, each chapter, each lesson provided in this thought-provoking book. Life is about growth. Healing, helping, and guiding your spirit are key to health and happiness. Success is an inside job, and this book will aid your spirit on your own personal journey. A great read. I highly recommend it.”
~ Dr. Eric Kaplan, three-time #1 best-selling author, has been featured on the Dr. Oz show, Good Morning America, Primetime Live, Montel Williams, CNBC, ABC, and NBC, and Fox.
About The Author: A proud Native American warrior: Athabascan; Tlinglet Tribe - Raven Clan. Terri Kozlowski journeyed through the pain of child sexual abuse and utter fear of life after her mother abandoned her at the age of 11. Rediscovering her true path in life, one of joy and love, she learned to transcend the fear that the egoic mind keeps bringing to the forefront of our lives. Terri is now a practical soul and life coach. Her mission is to inspire others to overcome their fears and limiting beliefs. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences from the University of Pittsburgh and a Life Coaching certification from the Academy of Modern Applied Psychology. She is also the host of the Soul Solutions podcast. www.SoulSolutionsPodcast.com
