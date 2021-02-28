Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Satellite tv for pc photos reveal extent of injury brought on by Biden administration’s first army motion

What he likely heard was the sound of seven 500-pound bombs slamming into a compound near the border. The compound, according to the Pentagon, was used by two Iranian-affiliated Iraqi militias, Kata’ib Hezbollah and Kata’ib Sayyid Al-Shuhada.

Before-and-after satellite images released by Maxar Technologies, a space technology company, show vividly just how much destruction those bombs wrought.

The “before” image shows a compound, just over a third of a kilometer (about 370 yards) from the Iraqi border, containing around a dozen buildings of various sizes. In the “after” image, almost all the buildings have been destroyed, and the dirt in and around the compound blackened by the blasts.

It’s unclear how many militiamen were killed. Kata’ib Hezbollah acknowledged only one dead, without specifying where on the Iraqi-Syrian border he died. A US official said “up to a handful” were killed, while other reports claim anywhere between 17 and 22 people died.

The Pentagon says the strike…

