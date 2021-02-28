RE: Road Closure - VT RT 100 - Readsboro

Roadway is open

VT RT 100 in Readsboro near the intersection with Phelps Ln is currently closed due to a motor vehicle incident. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

