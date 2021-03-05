Leaf Launches New App for Planning Group Outings
Leverages Real-Time Data that Checks Venue Status for Get-TogethersNEW YORK, USA, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Leaf announced the launch of its new app that enables users in New York City to plan group outings. The timing is auspicious, as the city is in the process of reopening its businesses. In real-time, the Leaf app will provide gathering and venue information for people wanting to make plans during the uncertain daily changes of availability due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaf was designed to be an iOS mobile application offering hassle-free planning to suggest and arrange date ideas and group outings. The app will become available on April 15.
“Leaf is introducing a new iOS app that makes getting together with friends as easy as pie,” said CEO and founder, Shawn Oates. “Deciding on group plans for trying new restaurants is made simple. It is easier to see which venues are open during COVID uncertainty because Leaf has access to comprehensive data covering New York City locations. Looking at website-by-website or making phone calls to numerous places can be a hassle. Many websites for restaurants and other types of venues are not regularly updated, in any event. This is causing miscommunication among friends wanting to take advantage of locations that are reopening, but there may not be updated information. On the Leaf app, you can see restaurants that are open and then contact your friends on the same app who also are looking to go out and do something.”
New York City offers so many opportunities for restaurants, tourism, museums, botanical gardens, performance spaces, theater, art galleries and music venues. The problem is that it is difficult to determine which places are open or opening soon, updates, correct hours and days of operation and other information pertinent to making plans in advance or for last-minute ideas. Leaf solves this issue by showing upcoming plans, friends that want to join the group and favorite locations.
Oates added, “Suggestions for date night and birthday parties based on the number of patrons allowed is at your fingertips. The app takes the pressure off of arranging something to do with a group of people, without having to contact each person and each restaurant for dates, times and prices. Users can access information for special dietary needs such as vegan, gluten free, vegetarian and child-friendly.”
Leaf has real-time data that gives users many more options than they would have thought, expanding from no social life and no choices, or only internet chats to now beginning and reintroducing social lives outside of their homes. Leaf will find the hottest spots incentivizing people to make plans to go out. People will be able to have options to connect with friends at the click of a button. Leaf leverages data about New York City to inform users which locations are open and trending. Recently, arenas and event venues are slowing rolling out with measured stages of opening based on ever-changing state safety regulations. The app determines the perfect day to visit these places as well as the best times to visit, weather details and which of their friends might join their outings.
For more information go to http://www.joinleaf.com/
END
###
Shawn Oates
Leaf
email us here