STEMPilot Launches STEMPilot@Home Remote / Distance STEM Learning
STEMPilot@Home is our remote / distance learning program where students learn the theory of flight while learning to fly a flight simulator on smartphonesWATERBURY, CT, USA, February 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEMPilot @Home™ - Product Launch
STEMPilot @Home™, a self-directed virtual learning program using NGSS-aligned lesson plans and curriculum. The program uses flight simulation as a visual learning tool to apply K-12 S.T.E.M. engineering, science, and math while learning from home, computer lab, or as an after-school activity. Students learn the theory of flight while training on an online flight simulator smartphones, tablets or Chromebooks (with controller).
The program is easily installed into Google Classroom or Canvas.
"Engaging Students in STEM with Flight Simulation " We demonstrate to kids future careers in engineering, aviation, air traffic control, coding, airframe and powerplant and science. We can help you accomplish this in your school,” says founder, Jay LeBoff.
❖ Pioneered with visual learning at the forefront, students are challenged to watch videos on the subject, read the lesson, fly the simulator, and pass the quiz to move onto the next lesson.
❖ Meaningful “Project-Based Learning”.
❖ Demonstrates real-world usefulness of STEM with applications in aviation and engineering.
❖ Easy to follow multimedia-supported lesson plans.
❖ Designed to fit all learning environments, whether it is in the class or at home.
❖ Available online: www.stempliot.com
Flying Students into Great Careers™
Company Information: STEMPilot Inc’s manufacturers STEMPilot Flight Simulators, STEMPilot@Home and SAFEDrone, all classroom curriculums.
