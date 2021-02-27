Homicide: 3600 Block of F Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 3600 block of F Street, Southeast.

On Thursday, February 4, 2021, at approximately 1:18 pm, members of the Sixth District responded for the report of human skeletal remains in Fort Dupont Park. Upon arrival, members located the remains. They were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination. A post mortem examination of the skeletal remains determined that the cause of death was due to a gunshot wound and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 44 year-old Keith Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.