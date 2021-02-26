Mayor Bowser Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of DC Streetcar

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) celebrate five years of passenger service on the DC Streetcar, a 2.2 mile line providing residents and commuters free daily trips in the H Street NE/Benning Road Corridor, from Union Station to Oklahoma Avenue.

“For five years, DC Streetcar has offered residents free, reliable rides throughout one of the District’s fastest growing corridors,” said Mayor Bowser. “We look forward to continuing our work to extend the Streetcar to Benning Road Metro Station and further connect our city with affordable transit options.”

Since its launch on February 27, 2016, the DC Streetcar has carried more than 4.4 million passengers to destinations between Union Station to Langston Golf Course and the Fields at RFK. In her Fiscal Year 2021 budget, Mayor Bowser invested $137 million for DC Streetcar, including extending the line to the Benning Road Metro Station.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this fifth anniversary of DC Streetcar and reaffirm the Bowser Administration’s commitment to making public transportation in the District more affordable, accessible, and efficient for all of those who rely on it,” said Interim DDOT Director Everett Lott. “We are also very proud to be one of the few streetcar systems nationwide able to stay open for all residents, but especially essential workers, who need to travel during the pandemic.”

The DC Streetcar has become an integral part of the community, providing access to more than 200 businesses and 20 residential buildings located along the route. In 2020, DDOT implemented new safety protocols on the DC Streetcar in response to the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19). All passengers are required to wear masks while riding the DC Streetcar and the vehicles are disinfected daily.

For more information about the DC Streetcar, visit dcstreetcar.com.