A Website For Italifornians©

The Online Almanac of The History of The Italians of California Launching on April 5SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Almanac of the History of the Italians of California To Launch New Website
COM.IT.ES of San Francisco and the Italian American Heritage Foundation San Jose are excited to announce a new website dedicated to California's Italian and Italian American experience. The Online Almanac of the History of the Italians of California (thealmanac.online) will launch on April 5, 2021. We invite all Italifornians© to become Members and to share their rich histories. Members can blog, post audio memories, read and comment on other members' posts, upload photos and video links, and share and learn about all the great things Italifornian.
About The OAHIC
The OAHIC is a unique, user-generated chronicle of the journey that a vibrant, ethnic community — the Italian community of California— has made into creating the California Dream and the mystique of cultural, scientific, and social progressivism that characterizes the Golden State. The website provides a place for Italifornians© to join with others online to create a meaningful narrative and share and learn about our beautiful culture,
"Who are the Italiafornians? They are Italians, Italian Americans and Italiophiles, voyagers who have traveled westward since the foundation of California to realize projects that are either too big or too daring, and that can be better pursued at the frontier of the American experience," says Paolo Pontoniere, Publisher and Founder of the OAHIC. "The stories, the images, the recordings, the art, and the analysis that comprise the Almanac will create a living, choral history narrated in the first-person by the actors themselves."
"The Online Almanac of the History of the Italians of California is an epic journey,’ says Ken Borelli, Executive Editor and Co-Founder of the OAHIC. “Discovering and connecting with our common roots is an exciting and challenging venture. Who's Italian-American experience are we talking about? The many generations since the Great Migration of the 1880-1920s. The Post WWII years, today's techies and professionals, and a group of today's Italians and Americans who are equally at home on both sides of the pond. We can all make a special contribution to the Almanac chronicling the Italian American--our-- experience in America."
Join your fellow Italifornians© and log on to thealmanac.online and become a Member of the OAHIC today. Sign-up is secure. It's free, informative, and fun!!! Ciao!!
