Governor Dunleavy Remembers Former Rep. Bud Fate

February 26, 2021 (Anchorage, AK)Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy issued the following statement on the passing of former Alaska State Representative Hugh ‘Bud’ Fate, a member of the 22nd and 23rd State Legislature, retired U.S. Army Corporal, President of the University Board of Regents, skilled dentist, and devoted public servant.

“Those who knew Bud Fate knew of his dedication to his country and Alaska, as well as the Alaska Native community. An outspoken advocate of education, Bud was instrumental in founding the Fairbanks Native Association which fought for the establishment of high schools in Alaska’s rural communities, effectively ending an era of sending our children to boarding schools. His continued advancement of education led him to preside over the University of Alaska Board of Regents. His contributions to this state are many – Bud leaves behind an honorable legacy. We offer our deepest sympathies to Bud’s family as they honor his memory. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bud’s daughters and their families.”

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that U.S. flags and Alaska state flags fly at half-staff on Monday, March 1, 2021 in honor of Representative Bud Fate.

###

