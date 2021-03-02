Rising Artist CtrlT Set to Release New single Rewind

CrtIT (Control T) an Atlanta-based afro-fusion/ afrobeats artists, releases his latest hit single, “Rewind.” This follows his latest release "Hold On"

LAGOS, NIGERIA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the newest and most promising additions to the afrobeat and afro-fusion music scene CtrlT Pronounced Control T has promised to deliver at least 8 new hit singles this year. He kicked off the year by releasing Hold On and has promised to follow it up with his newest work, Rewind.

“Rewind” by CtrlT tells an amazing love story of two lovers who can't seem to get over their love for each other and seem to find each other even after numerous break-ups. Rewind is full of mind blowing melodies as all of CtrlT's releases till date and promises to be nothing short of a banger.

CrtIT says, "It is important to understand the difference between needing to be with someone and choosing to.” CtrlT also says “The most healthy relationships are those where the two lovers choose to be with each other even when they don't need to.”

CtrlT's musical journey can be traced back to his high school days where he would join a musical group called Zamar and go on to perform at one of the biggest annual gospel talent hunts in Lagos, Nigeria GCGT (God's Children's Got Talent). The group was composed of two singers one of which was CtrlT and three rappers. He fell in love with music from a very young age. His first mp3 player given to him as a gift was loaded with songs by artist like Banky W, Wizkid, Burna Boy, etc. This without question ignited a fire in him, a fire that has been burning ever since. It is no surprise that his sound is heavily influenced by afrobeat giants, Wande Coal, D'banj, Wizkid, Burnaboy and Mr Eazi.

CtrlT's sound can also be compared to various new age afrobeat geniuses such as Rema, Joeboy, Ckay, Omahlay and Oxlade.

According to CtrlT, his new single will be available on all major platforms sometime in March. To stay up to date on all things CtrlT follow him on all social platforms: @ctrltoby.