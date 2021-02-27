Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MillionaireMatch Don’t Allow Users To Post “Bikini Photos” Via Public Albums

LOS ANGLES, CALIFORNIA, US, February 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MillionaireMatch, an established, high-quality dating site for affluent singles, has announced a new online policy for user photos shared on its platform. An online network where top-tier professionals can meet, connect, and develop serious, long-term relationships, MillionaireMatch is moving past the looks by prohibiting semi-nude or oversexualized content, including bikini photos in public albums. Starting today, user-uploaded public photos must include a clear view of face, with no bikinis, bralettes, or underwear showing, whether indoors or outdoors.

According to MillionaireMatch, most users will swipe left the shirtless bathroom selfies. MillionaireMatch enacted the policy on bathing suit content, as well as shirtless bathroom selfies that follows the purpose of “Serious Millionaire Dating Site”. It announced that the policy was put into effect following complaints and research on the issue.

“This new policy will take steps to improve the community environment,” remarked Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch. “MillionaireMatch will continue to hear its users today and beyond.”


To learn more, please visit MillionaireMatch.com. Millionaire Match is also available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.


About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch has supported over 4.4 million successful and affluent users on its dating platform since 2001. MillionaireMatch has helped users connect with rich and high-quality singles, including top-tier professionals such as doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs, seeking an array of compatible qualities in a match.


