HDOT NEWS RELEASE: MAUI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF FEB. 27 – MARCH 5, 2021

Posted on Feb 26, 2021

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HONOAPIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 30) —

1) MAALAEA

Single lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 4.7 and 6.9, Honoapiilani Highway and Maalaea Boat Harbor Road, on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and striping work.

2) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, March 2, through Thursday, March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) LAHAINA

Right lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction near mile marker 22, Fleming Road and Front Street, on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of a new traffic signal box.

— PIILANI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 31) —

1) KIHEI

Single lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, N Kihei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

2) KIHEI

Right lane closure on Piilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction near mile marker 1.8, Kulanihakoi Street, on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of temporary traffic signal.

— MAIN STREET (ROUTE 32) —

1) WAILUKU

Single lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2.9, N High Street and Hobron Avenue, on Wednesday, March 3, through Friday, March 5, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) HAIKU TO HANA

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

2) KAHULUI

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 1.3 and 2.9, Airport Access Road and Haleakala Highway, on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and striping work.

3) PAIA

Right lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 2.6, Ulalena Loop, on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

4) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park, on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for rockfall mitigation work and vegetation removal.

5) HAIKU

Single lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2, Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

— MAUI VETERANS HIGHWAY (ROUTE 311) —

1) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Maui Veterans Highway (Mokulele Highway) (Route 311) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.3, S Puunene Avenue and Hookele Street, on Wednesday, March 3, through Friday, March 5, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— PUUNENE AVENUE (ROUTE 3500) —

1) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Puunene Avenue (Route 3500) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 1.1, W Kaahumanu Avenue and Airport Access Road, on Wednesday, March 3, through Friday, March 5, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.