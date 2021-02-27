HDOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF FEB. 27 – MARCH 5, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Feb 26, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTE 56) —

1) KAPAA

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the northbound direction between mile markers 6.6 and 8.4, Kapaa Bypass and Kauwila Street, on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) KAPAA

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the northbound direction between mile markers 6.6 and 9, Kapaa Bypass and Wailua Alternate, on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) KAPAA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 7.1 and 7.3, Aleka Loop and Kamoa Road, on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

4) KAPAA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 9 and 13.2, Wailua Alternate and Kalalea Road, on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

5) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

6) ANAHOLA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 10.2 and 16, Kealia Road and Koolau Road, on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for shoulder work.

7) KILAUEA (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 22.1 and 23.2, Wailapa Road and Kahiliholo Road, on Tuesday evening, March 2, through Friday morning, March 5, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., for road reconstruction and resurfacing.

8) KILAUEA

Alternating single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the southbound direction near mile marker 25, between Kalihiwai Bridge and Kahiliholo Road, on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for slope stabilization work. The South bound lane will be closed to allow crews to work near the bottom of the slope. Traffic will be alternating through the open North bound lane.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure on Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.6, Laukona Street, on Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving work.