THP Trooper Indicted, Charged in TBI Excessive Force Investigation

ROBERTSON COUNTY – Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper accused of using excessive force during a November 2020 arrest.

On December 2nd, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the November 27th incident to 19th District Attorney General John Carney. General Carney subsequently requested a TBI investigation into the actions of the trooper at the Robertson County Jail during the arrest of a man who crashed his truck after earlier fleeing troopers who attempted to stop him for speeding. The investigation revealed Trooper Sammy Allen (DOB 5-26-88) choked the arrestee twice and punched him in the groin once while he was handcuffed and restrained.

On Wednesday, the Robertson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Allen with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Assault. This evening, the Davidson County man surrendered to authorities at the Robertson County Jail, where he was booked and released after posting a $15,000 bond.

