THE WEEKLY LEADER: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2021

MONDAY, MARCH 1, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative debate. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative debate, with last votes no later than 3:00 p.m. On Friday, no votes are expected in the House.

H.R. 1 – For the People Act of 2021 (Rep. Sarbanes – House Administration) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 1280 – George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 (Rep. Bass – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

 

 Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
  • Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 1 and H.R. 1280. Amendments to H.R. 1 were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021.   
