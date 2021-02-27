Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Offers Reward for Information on Wilson County Murder

Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of James Calvin Graham, Jr., age 52.

On Wednesday, June 8, 2016, members of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office located James Calvin Graham, Jr. deceased and unclothed in a wooded area off Cisterna Road in Wilson County. Mr. Graham was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. 

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500. 

 

