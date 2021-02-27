Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,214 in the last 365 days.

Governor Vetoes Senate Bill 37

Today, Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the following bill:

Governor Cooper shared the following statement on SB 37: 

"Students learn best in the classroom and I have strongly urged all schools to open safely to in-person instruction and the vast majority of local school systems have done just that.  

However, Senate Bill 37 falls short in two critical areas. First, it allows students in middle and high school to go back into the classroom in violation of NC Department of Health and Human Services and CDC health guidelines. Second, it hinders local and state officials from protecting students and teachers during an emergency.

As I have informed the Legislature, I would sign the bill if these two problems are fixed.

As written, the bill threatens public health just as North Carolina strives to emerge from the pandemic. Therefore, I veto the bill."

###

 

You just read:

Governor Vetoes Senate Bill 37

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.