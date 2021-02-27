Governor Vetoes Senate Bill 37

Today, Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the following bill:

Governor Cooper shared the following statement on SB 37:

"Students learn best in the classroom and I have strongly urged all schools to open safely to in-person instruction and the vast majority of local school systems have done just that.

However, Senate Bill 37 falls short in two critical areas. First, it allows students in middle and high school to go back into the classroom in violation of NC Department of Health and Human Services and CDC health guidelines. Second, it hinders local and state officials from protecting students and teachers during an emergency.

As I have informed the Legislature, I would sign the bill if these two problems are fixed.

As written, the bill threatens public health just as North Carolina strives to emerge from the pandemic. Therefore, I veto the bill."

