MHP Trooper Recruitment Cycle Underway">

Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today that a new Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) Trooper recruitment cycle is underway. MHP is accepting applications now through March 24 for at least ten new Troopers to begin training in August 2021.

MHP is the traffic law enforcement division of the Montana Department of Justice and is responsible for the enforcement of motor vehicle and highway safety laws according to state and federal statutes. In the course of a typical day, troopers are called upon to do many things, all of which contribute to a safer society and help prevent loss of life, personal injury and property destruction.

“The Montana Highway Patrol’s work apprehending fugitives, confiscating drugs, and patrolling our roads is critical to reducing criminal activity and keeping Montanans safe,” Attorney General Austin Knudsen said. “We look forward to new troopers joining us at the Department of Justice and becoming a part of the Montana Highway Patrol’s long tradition of honor and service.”

Colonel Steve Lavin, Chief Administrator of Montana Highway Patrol, said, “Having the opportunity to serve the people of Montana with the Montana Highway Patrol has been one of the most rewarding opportunities I could have asked for in my career. People who are interested in a career with the Highway Patrol can take the first step today.”

MHP is recruiting for both entry and lateral applicants. An entry-level applicant has not graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA) Law Enforcement Officer Basic Course in Helena and does not have any previous law enforcement experience. A lateral applicant has graduated from the MLEA Law Enforcement Officer Basic Course within the last five years, or has a current Basic Law Enforcement POST Certificate from Montana or another state and has been employed in a full-time sworn peace officer position within the last five years.

MHP Academy training for entry-level applicants is 23 weeks; training for lateral applicants is 11 weeks. Successful out-of-state lateral applicants must also complete the two-week Montana Law Enforcement Legal Equivalency Course, preferably prior to the MHP Advanced Academy, or within the first year of employment. After successful completion of the Academy, new Troopers may be sworn in and stationed in vacant traffic stations throughout Montana. If there are not sufficient vacant stations available, graduates will be placed on a reserve list until vacancies occur.

Interested individuals are encouraged to visit MHP’s website for further details and application instructions: https://dojmt.gov/highwaypatrol/. For more information about the Trooper selection process and requirements, call MHP at 1-(877) 8-PATROL toll-free or contact recruiter Kristi Skaalure directly at [email protected] or (406) 444-3259. The deadline to apply is March 24, 2021.