Hoyer Statement on Release of Intelligence Report on Killing of Jamal Khashoggi

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement this evening on the release of the intelligence report on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi:

“The murder of Jamal Khashoggi was a reprehensible act, targeting a U.S. resident for doing his job as a journalist.  After his killing, I was among many in Congress who called on the Trump Administration to investigate Saudi Arabia’s involvement and issue a report on the findings of our intelligence community.  I commend President Biden for doing the right thing and making this report public.  The United States and the global community must hold Saudi Arabia accountable for its attack on the freedom of the press and its heinous and brazen killing of a man who only sought to uncover truths and deliver the news.  I also remain concerned about Saudi efforts to harass dissidents abroad.  I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress and with the Biden-Harris Administration to find ways to determine an appropriate response.”

