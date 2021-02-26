Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Where you Live = How You Live: Inequality of Opportunity in India

February 26, 2021

India's urban metropolises have higher consumption and per capita income levels, despite increased inequality. (iStock/Adrian Catalin Lazar)

Economists have long studied economic migration between rich and poor countries, but India's large population and significant divergence in per capita incomes between its rich and poor states make it an interesting case study on the implications of economic migration within a fast-growing emerging economy. In this podcast, economists Prakash Loungani and Sriram Balasubramanian discuss how consumption levels in India's rural and urban areas may be driving the migration trends within its borders.  Transcript

Read the working paper HERE

Prakash Loungani is Assistant Director, and Sriram Balasubramanian a Senior Research Officer, at the IMF's Independent Evaluation Office.

