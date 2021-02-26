Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,168 in the last 365 days.

Four Arrested, Drugs Seized, Following Undercover Heroin Investigation

DAVIDSON COUNTY – Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with Agents with the Appalachia High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, arrested four people on drug-related charges, as the result of a long-term investigation.

TBI and HIDTA Task Force Agents, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, have been conducting on-going investigations into the sale and delivery of heroin to the Upper Cumberland area, following multiple overdose deaths in the past year. During the course of the investigation, Agents conducted a search warrant Thursday at 1516 Chestnut Oak Drive in Antioch, with the assistance of the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Special Operations Division and Aviation team and officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department.  As a result of the search warrant, Agents arrested four Antioch residents, and recovered large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana, as well as weapons and cash. Those arrested were booked into the Davidson County Jail:

                *Lionell Dishman (DOB 06/07/1985). One count each: Possession of Schedule I for Resale, Possession of Schedule II for Resale, Possession of Schedule VI for Resale, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. $85,000 bond.

                *Rozell Hamilton (DOB 10/22/1982). One count each: Possession of Schedule I for Resale, Possession of Schedule II for Resale, Possession of Schedule VI for Resale, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. $85,000 bond.

                *Monique Powell (DOB 02/07/1988). One count each: Possession of Schedule I for Resale, Possession of Schedule II for Resale, Possession of Schedule VI for Resale. $105,000 bond.

                *Anthony Boone (DOB 08/13/1982). One count each: Possession of Schedule I for Resale, Possession of Schedule II for Resale, Possession of Schedule VI for Resale. $105,000 bond.

                                                             

Lionell Dishman
Rozell Hamilton
Monique Powell
Anthony Boone

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Four Arrested, Drugs Seized, Following Undercover Heroin Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.